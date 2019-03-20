Police ID woman killed in I-95 bus crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Virginia State Police identified one of the passengers killed in Tuesday's Interstate 95 charter bus crash as 81-year-old Janetta Cumberbatch of Jamaica, New York.

The name of the second passenger killed in the crash has not yet been released as police were still notifying his next of kin. The second victim was described by police as an adult man.

There were 56 passengers and one driver were on the New York City-bound bus when it crashed near the exit to Route 301 (Exit 45) in Prince George County at about 5:22 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Yui Man Chow, the 40-year-old bus driver from Staten Island, New York, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to state police.

He was released on bond Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.