How Virginians can go to Colonial Williamsburg all year for the price of a one-day ticket

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – If you are a Virginia resident and you enjoy learning about the 18th-century and colonial America, Colonial Williamsburg has an offer for you.

Now through April 12, Virginia residents can buy a single-day ticket online and receive unlimited visits to Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area and Art Museums for the rest of 2019.

The offer is available with the Virginia Resident pass.

Virginia Resident pass holders will get access to exhibition sites, daily programs, Historic Trades shops, and gardens is included with admission. Pass holders will also receive free parking at Colonial Williamsburg’s Regional Visitor Center and access the complimentary shuttle service.

Single-Day admission prices are $40.99 for adults, $20.49 for kids and kids under six get in for free.

The offer is only available online through April 12. Click here for more information.

The offer includes active-duty military and dependents stationed in Virginia. Proof of Virginia residency is required when visiting the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center.