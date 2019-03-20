Habitat for Humanity helps ‘Women Build’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Since its founding in 1976, Habitat for Humanity has made home ownership a reality for more than 13 million people worldwide. This year marks the sixth year of their “Women Build” program, and from April through June, women volunteers will have the chance to help build a house for a local mother and her son. Whitney Guthrie and Kristin Vinagro from the Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity joined us to share more details.

The Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity is featured in this month’s issue of R Home Magazine. If you’d like more information about them, you can give them a call at 804-232-7001 or go online to www.richmondhabitat.org/women-build.

Richmond Magazine’s R Home is on news stands now or you can subscribe online at www.richmondmagazine.com/home. You can also find them at Facebook.com/rhomemagazine and on Instagram at @rhomemag.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}