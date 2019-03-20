Charlottesville City schools closed Thursday as threat is investigated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Charlottesville Police are investigating an internet threat against Charlottesville High School.
The division announced Wednesday night that all schools will be closed Thursday, March 21 as they continue to investigate the threat.
Two emails were received about a possible threat on Thursday, according to police.
The credibility of the threat has yet to be determined.
Anyone with information is asked to contact city police at (434) 970-3280 or CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.