Bicyclist fatally struck at Henrico intersection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle at a Henrico County intersection Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded the crash at the intersection of Eubank and Coxson Roads near Richmond International Airport at approximately 6:00 a.m. The cyclist was struck by a vehicle traveling on Eubank Road, police said.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police say alcohol and speed are not considered factors in this fatal crash.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.