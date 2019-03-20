× A-List Weekend – Dog Jog, Time Travelers, & Southern Women’s Show & More

RICHMOND, Va.–

17th Annual Dog Jog and 5K Run

The Richmond SPCA’s 17th Annual Dog Jog and 5K Run, presented by Holiday Barn Pet Resorts, is Saturday, March 23 at the humane center at 2519 Hermitage Road. Activities include a competitive, chip-timed 5K run/walk for humans followed by a dog and stroller-friendly, leisurely, one-mile Dog Jog. There will be a pet-friendly vendor, a Kids Fun Zone packed full of fun crafts, giant inflatables, face painting and more, as well as dozens of vendors offering giveaways. Funds raised through the Dog Jog and 5K Run to support the care of thousands of homeless animals and the lifesaving programs and services the Richmond SPCA provides the community. For more information about the Richmond SPCA and the Dog Jog and 5K Run, visit https://richmondspca.org/

Time Travelers: Free Admission to 20 Historic Sites in Richmond

Time Travelers, a biannual Richmond Region tradition, invites tourists and locals alike to discover the area’s treasures spanning 400 years of fascinating history, including historic homes, museums, and other one-of-a-kind attractions. 20 of the area’s historic sites will offer visitors a “Passport” to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend, March 23-24. Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport, available via download from the participating locations’ websites.

Participating locations include:

Agecroft Hall & Gardens, information www.agecrofthall.org or 804-353-4241;

The American Civil War Museum – Museum & White House of the Confederacy. Call 804-649-1861 or visit www.acwm.org;

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, call 804-655-6055, www.branchmuseum.org;

The Chesterfield Historical Society’s Magnolia Grange, Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail, call (804) 768-7311 or visit www.chesterfieldhistory.com;

Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park). For more information, call (804) 226-1981 or visit www.nps.gov/rich;

Clarke-Palmore House. For more information call (804) 652-3406 or visit www.henrico.us/rec;

Courtney Road Service Station information call (804) 652-1455 or visit www.henrico.us/rec;

Dabbs House Museum. For more information call (804) 652- 3406 or visit www.henrico.us/rec; Deep Run Schoolhouse, For more information, call (804) 652-1455 or visit www.henrico.us/rec;

Henricus Historical Park, For more information, call (804) 748-1611 or visit www.henricus.org;

The John Marshall House, For more information, call (804) 648-7998 or visit www.preservationvirginia.com/marshall;

The Edgar Allan Poe Museum, Call (804) 648-5523 or visit www.poemuseum.org;

Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site call (804) 771-2017 ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/mawa;

Maymont, For more information, call 804-358-7166 ext. 310 or visit www.maymont.org;

Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, For more information call (804) 652-1455 or visit www.henrico.us/rec;

The Valentine and the 1812 Wickham House, For more information, call (804) 649-0711 or visit www.thevalentine.org;

The Valentine First Freedom Center, For more information, call (804) 649-0711 or visit www.thevalentine.org/firstfreedomcenter;

Virginia Randolph Museum, For more information call (804) 652-1475 or visit www.henrico.us/rec;

Wilton House Museum, For more information, call (804) 282-5936 or visit www.wiltonhousemuseum.org.

Southern Women’s Show Richmond – March 22 – 24

Shop, sample and share the fun at Richmond’s favorite event for women. Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and so much more. Enjoy fashion shows, top chefs, and celebrity guests, American Idol Taylor Hicks, Savannah Chrisley, from USA’s reality show Knows Best, Sharon Oliver from CEO Magazine, CBS 6 Reba Hollingsworth, Tamara Caulder Richardson, AKA; “The Southern Belle Medium” ™. Richmond, Raceway Complex, Richmond, Adults: $12.00 At the Door (Cash or Credit at the Box Office). Advance Tickets Online: $10.00, Groups: (10 or More; Advance Only) $8.00, Youth: $6.00 Ages 6-12, Children Under 6 Free with Paying Adult. Celebrating Women in Education- free admission with Valid ID at the Box Office for teachers and staff for the entire show. Saluting Women Veterans-FREE admission all weekend with Military ID at the Box Office. Hours Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-7pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm. Info – https://southernshows.com/wri

St. Patrick Catholic Church

34th Annual Irish Festival, in Church Hill March 23 (10-7:00 p.m.) & 24 (10 – 6:00 p.m.). The Festival has been a Richmond tradition since the early 1980s with Irish-themed live local music, great food provided by St Patrick’s and many neighborhood restaurants, vendors and local craftspeople, Irish Beverages, family-fun, and kids games, Irish and Highland Dance, and Bagpipers. The Festival began as a fundraiser for St. Patrick Catholic Church and several other local charities. Free parking is offered at 16th and East Broad, with drop off at 24th and East Broad. Handicap drop off at 24th & Broad. Free shuttles all day both days. Information http://www.churchhillirishfestival.com/

A Taste Of India – Indian Food, Arts and Culture

The annual Taste of India, Saturday, March 23 & 24, 12:30 – 8:30 pm at the Cultural Center of India, 6641 Iron Bridge Parkway, Chesterfield. Admission and parking are free, and the event is open to the community. Taste of India event is an opportunity to experience the colorful culture and rich heritage of India with more than 60 live performances, music, and dancing that reflect the diversity of the country itself, from traditional folk dances to modern Bollywood dances. Sample Indian foods, and shop from vendors with clothing, unique crafts and henna artistry, Indian jewelry, and arts and craft work; there’s free medical screenings for BMI and blood pressure, as well as financial, estate planning and insurance agents and other companies offering free consultations. Taste of India is a volunteer-based for the community. For more information, visit www.cciva.org