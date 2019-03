× 20-year-old fatally shot in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Chesterfield Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday night.

Police found 20 year old Shyheim Brown shot in the 3600 block of Luckylee Crescent just after 10:00 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0600.