🌷Here’s what to expect for Spring

RICHMOND, Va. — The vernal equinox, the start of astronomical Spring, occurs Wednesday evening.

This marks when the direct rays of the sun are over the Equator.

There will also be a full moon at 9:43 p.m. This will actually be a supermoon, our final one of the year.

A supermoon occurs after the moon reaches perigree, the closest point to Earth. This makes the full moon appear brighter and slightly larger than usual. Cloud cover and rain will limit our ability to see it Wednesday night. During Spring, our normal high rises from the lower 60s into the upper 80s by mid-June. Normal lows go from the upper 30s to the mid 60s. During the season, we gain an additional 158 minutes of daylight.

The Spring outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows our area will likely experience above-normal temperatures, and there’s a 35% chance of above-normal rainfall.

