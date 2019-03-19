Take your tastebuds for a tour of Southern Italy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You have the chance to enjoy a wonderful culinary experience this May as “Dinner in the Field” makes a return to Richmond. You can also take your passport and take a trip to Southern Italy! Chef Gregorio Spinzo joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through his steps on making Spaghetti All Puttanesca.

Dinner in the Field is coming up on May 17th and May 18th. Chef Gregorio is also hosting two trips to Southern Italy this year. The first from May 26th until June 4th and the other from September 1st through September 10th. For all the details, you can go to www.dinnerinthefield.com.