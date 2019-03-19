× Apartments could land atop Buffalo Wild Wings

RICHMOND, Va. — The owner of the Canal Crossing complex is looking to add residential density to the commercial property nearly two decades after she redeveloped it.

Margaret Freund’s Fulton Hill Properties is planning to add two stories’ worth of apartments on top of the bulk of its Canal Crossing complex at East Cary and South 15th streets.

The addition would put 44 apartments above the former tobacco warehouse that houses Buffalo Wild Wings and architecture firm Baskervill, which is in the process of moving its offices to the James Center after 17 years as one of Canal Crossing’s original occupants.

