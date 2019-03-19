× Woman recounts terrifying I-95 bus crash: ‘It’s a blessing I made it’

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A passenger on a New York-bound bus that crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Prince George County, Virginia called her survival a blessing.

“I went to close my eyes and I felt something fast, it felt like we were moving too fast. It felt like a roller coaster. Like we were swerving,” passenger Monique Berry said. “Right after that it tumbled. It happened so fast.”

Berry said she was sitting in the back half of the Tao’s Travel Inc. bus when the driver drove off an exit ramp and overturned the vehicle.

Two people died as a result of the crash.

“Everybody was devastated. They were crying. Everybody was surprised,” Berry said when asked to describe the feeling among passengers. “People didn’t have their phones. People were freaking out because they didn’t have their phones [to call loved ones].”

Charges were pending against the 40-year-old bus driver, a man from Staten Island, New York, according to state police.

The bus, which originated in Orlando, switched drivers in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

“It’s a blessing. I made it,’ Berry said. “I thank God for everyone else who made it.”

There were 56 passengers and one driver on the bus when it crashed near the exit to Route 301 (Exit 45) at about 5:22 a.m. Tuesday.

Dozens of passengers were treated at several area hospitals with injuries that range from minor to serious, according to state police.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.