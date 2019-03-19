2 people killed, others hurt in I-95 bus crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - Two people were killed and several others hurt when a Tao's Travel Inc. bus overturned on Interstate 95 in Prince George County, Virginia.

"The bus was headed north on I-95 when it attempted to take the exit ramp. The vehicle ended up running off the left side of the ramp and overturned," Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said. "The bus's route began in Florida with a final destination of New York."

Virginia State Police on scene referred to the crash as a "mass casualty" situation, meaning multiple people could be hurt.

"There are two confirmed fatalities," Geller said. "One died at the scene and the second a few hours later at a nearby hospital. There are still multiple individuals being treated for injuries at area hospitals."

There were 56 passengers and one driver on the bus when it crashed near the exit to Route 301 (Exit 45) at about 5:22 a.m.

"Family members can call the Prince George County Emergency Services Center at 804-733-2659 for information related to those on the bus," Geller said. "A Family Reunification Center is being established at the Prince George County Central Wellness Center at 11023 Prince George Drive in Disputanta, Va 23842."

