Jerry Lee Lewis cancels appearances after suffering stroke

Jerry Lee Lewis has been transferred to a rehabilitation center after spending two weeks in the hospital following a stroke, his publicist, Zach Farnum said.

“Jerry Lee Lewis is expected to fully recover with aggressive and intensive rehab,” Dr. Rohini Bhole, Lewis’ neurologist, said. “From what I have seen thus far, he is heading in the right direction.”

Lewis will cancel three upcoming appearances — including one on April 28 at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

“The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer greatly appreciates the prayers and well wishes he’s received from fans all over the world,” his publicist said. “He wants them to know he can’t wait to get back on stage and into the studio to make his Gospel record.”

Lewis, 83, is best known for his 1950s rockabilly hits “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”

Born in Louisiana, he taught himself to play the piano at age nine and give his first public performance a few years later.

In 1986, he was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.