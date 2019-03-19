RICHMOND, Va. - The Health Brigade, formerly known as the Free Fan Clinic, has made it its mission to provide health services to those in the least served areas. They will be hosting the 2nd Annual “Brigala” with Bill Begins as Master of Ceremonies on Saturday, March 30th. That event will be held at La Diff at 125 South 14th Street in Richmond. For all the details, you can head to www.healthbrigade.org.
Health Brigade presents the 2nd Annual ‘Brigala’
