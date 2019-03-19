Annual Corvette Raffle Event

RICHMOND, Va.–

The Annual Corvette Raffle is one of South Richmond Rotary’s most popular fundraisers each year, raising money for great causes in the community. This year the raffle will benefit Veterans and Athletes United, as well as Operation Healing Forces, both of which help veterans throughout the Commonwealth as well as others. The event is a buffet and open bar, gambling, and dancing Saturday, March 23, 6:30 – 10:30 pm at The ACCA Temple, 1712 Bellevue Avenue in Richmond.

The winner of this year’s raffle will be announced on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:30 pm, during the Rotary’s Casino Night event. You can learn more about that event and purchase tickets at www.southrichmondrotary.com or by giving them a call at 804-539-7408. Or find them on Facebook @SouthRichmondRotary. CBS 6 Rob Cardwell will serve as this years’ Emcee.