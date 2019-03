× Henrico names Alec Oughton as new fire chief

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County officially appointed Alec Oughton as the county’s new fire chief.

Chief Oughton, who has degrees from J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Liberty University, joined Henrico Fire in 1999 as firefighter/paramedic.

He was most recently the deputy fire chief for operations.

Oughton had been serving as active chief since December when Chief Anthony McDowell was promoted to deputy county manager for public safety.