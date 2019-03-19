17th Annual SCAN Progressive Dinner & Auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The 17th Annual Progressive Dinner and Auction hosted by Stop Child Abuse Now, or SCAN, is coming up on Saturday, April 6th. Several renowned Richmond chefs will prepare meals in several private homes in the area, including Chef Mike Lindsey, who showed us how to whip up his signature pan-seared filet mignon. We also spoke to Margaret Keightley from SCAN for more details on this event.

Tickets are available now through Friday, March 22nd for the 17th Annual SCAN Progressive Dinner and Auction. For more information, you can head online to www.grscan.com.