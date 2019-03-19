× Video shows man burglarizing Chesterfield ice cream shop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for the man who burglarized a Chesterfield ice cream shop early Saturday morning.

Security video shows Bruster’s Ice Cream at 11731 Sherbert Lane being burglarized between 1:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on March 16.

According to the video, the suspect forced entry into the store after hours. Once inside, he rummaged through offices and stole items from the business.

The suspect is described as a white male between 25 and 35 years of age with a slender build and balding hair.

Police continue their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.