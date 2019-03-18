RICHMOND, Va. - It’s the kick-off of Virginia Women Veterans’ Week, and we thank all who have served in the United States Armed Forces, past and present. Veterans Charlie Palumbo and Beverly Van Tull are here to talk about a very special event happening Monday, March 18th at 11am at Capitol Square located at 1111 E. Broad Street in Richmond. For all the details on other events throughout the week, you can go to www.dvs.virginia.gov/.
Virginia Women Veterans Week kicks off
