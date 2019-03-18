UNOS saves lives with organ transplants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - 2018 was a record-breaking year for organ transplants, with over 36,000 performed. The United Network for Organ Sharing, or UNOS, has been at the forefront, matching lifesaving organs for 35 years. Lisa Schaffner, along with transplant recipient, Bryan Berry, joined us to tell us more about the services UNOS provides and the impact it can have on someone’s life.

UNOS is located at 700 N. 4th Street here in Richmond. For more information about them, you can give them. Call at 804-782-4630 or visit them online at www.unos.org.