RICHMOND, Va. - Music, entertainment, and good food - and it’s all for a good cause! It’s part of this year’s Twilight Carniball 2019 Destination: New Orleans hosted by the Children’s Museum of Richmond, coming up this Saturday, March 23rd. Caitlyn Berry and Sally Bagley joined us with all the details.

Again, the Twilight Carniball 2019 Destination: New Orleans event will be at the Children’s Museum of Richmond on Saturday, March 23rd from 7pm-10pm. For all the details, you can visit www.childrensmuseumofrichmond.org.