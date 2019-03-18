Chesterfield motel fire

Twilight Carniball 2019 Destination: New Orleans

Posted 12:33 pm, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:42PM, March 18, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Music, entertainment, and good food - and it’s all for a good cause! It’s part of this year’s Twilight Carniball 2019 Destination: New Orleans hosted by the Children’s Museum of Richmond, coming up this Saturday, March 23rd. Caitlyn Berry and Sally Bagley joined us with all the details.

Again, the Twilight Carniball 2019 Destination: New Orleans event will be at the Children’s Museum of Richmond on Saturday, March 23rd from 7pm-10pm. For all the details, you can visit www.childrensmuseumofrichmond.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.