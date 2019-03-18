“Tune Up” your kitchen cabinets

RICHMOND, Va. - Spring will be here before you know it, and it’s a great time to get organized whether at home or at work. Most of do spring cleaning in our garages and closets, but we don’t often think about organizing our kitchen cabinets. Today, we were joined by Albert Bridges who passed along some great tips about getting your kitchen in order! For more information on Kitchen Tune Up Richmond, you can head online towww.kitchentuneup.com/richmond-va-bridges or give them a call at 804-244-7827.
