Supreme Court agrees to take up DC sniper case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to take up a case concerning Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted for his role in the sniper shooting spree that took place in the Washington, DC, area in 2002.

Malvo is currently serving life without parole. A lower court ruled that he must be re-sentenced because he was only 17 when the crimes were committed.

Virginia is seeking to appeal that ruling. The state argues that Court precedent only applies when there is a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

