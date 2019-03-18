× Poor Boys of RVA moving into Flora’s old restaurant space

RICHMOND, Va. — Two first-time restaurant owners are looking to revive a dormant Fan storefront with their own take on “Po-boy” sandwiches.

Clayton Navarre and Dillon Altizer are launching their New Orleans-inspired Poor Boys of RVA restaurant in the former Flora space at 203 N. Lombardy St.

The restaurant’s name and menu take inspiration from the originators of New Orleans’ Po-boy sandwiches. Po-boys usually have meat, such as roast beef or fried seafood (such as shrimp, crawfish, fish, oysters or crabs).

The barbecued version, with brisket, sausage and/or chopped beef, has Texas origins.

Click here to read more about the new restaurant on Richmond BizSense.

Eat It, Virginia! with Scott and Robey is a podcast driven by food. We discuss Richmond restaurants and food events, answer your most pressing food-related questions, and share listener-submitted dining suggestions. Email the show here.

Download and subscribe to “Eat It, Virginia!” on your favorite podcast app and be in the know on where to go. If you like what you hear, leave a review.