No students injured in 4-vehicle Prince George County bus crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- No injuries were reported following a 4-vehicle crash involving a Prince George County school bus with 25 students on board.

On Monday around 2:40 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a school bus striking a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was stopped in the road waiting for a 2009 Honda Accord to turn into a driveway.

The impact caused the Trailblazer to be pushed into the Accord, driving it into the northbound traffic lane.

A second Prince George County school bus traveling northbound on Prince George Drive, while attempting to avoid a collision with the Honda, ran off the roadway into the ditch.

The Honda and Chevrolet sustained major damage and both school buses sustained minor damage. The driver of the school bus that collided with the Chevrolet was issued a traffic summons for following too close.

Anyone with additional information related to the crash is requested to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.