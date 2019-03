× Multiple injuries in Chesterfield motel fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Multiple people including 3 police officers were injured Sunday night during a fire at the Interstate Inn on Indian Hill rd.

We’re told one person living at the motel suffered life-threatening injuries while 3 officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to one room.

The damage displaced 26 adults and 7 children.