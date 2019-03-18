‘Make the Magic’ at Camp Kesem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Camp Kesem at the University of Richmond is a great resource here in our community that helps support children who are dealing with a parent who is living with cancer. They are getting ready for their annual Spring fundraiser, ‘Make the Magic’ We spoke with Taylor Hoogsteden and Caroline Shiavo for more details.

The ‘Make the Magic’ Spring Fundraiser will be held Saturday, March 30th at the Jepson Alumni Center on the campus of the University of Richmond. For all the information, you can visit their website at www.campkesem.org.