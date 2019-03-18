Jon Burkett suprises ‘the nicest guy he’s ever known’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BON AIR, Va. -- For this week's episode of CBS 6 Gives, Crime Insider Jon Burkett helped out a friend who goes above and beyond at his job at Johnston-Willis Hospital.

"How many hours a day do you work," Burkett asks. "16 hours," replies Reggie.

Working the valet by day at Johnston-Willis hospital, Reggie also serves as the hospital's Environmental Services supervisor at night.

To brighten up his week, Burkett brought gift cards so that Reggie could treat himself to a dinner out and to some extra groceries during an especially hard week.

"I love the patients I work with inside and out. I love the patients and love what I do, and it's been a true blessing working at Johnston-Willis these past 13 years," Reggie said.