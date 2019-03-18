× Firefighters rescue Richmond woman through bedroom window

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters saved a woman from a burning home through a bedroom window Monday afternoon in Richmond.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Irby Drive at about 1:21 p.m., according to Richmond Fire spokesperson Capt. Christopher Armstrong. People outside of the home told arriving firefighters there was still one person inside the home.

“A whole lot of smoke and fire,” Capt. Armstrong said while describing conditions inside the house. “[They] had to push their way through to the bedroom where she was located.”

Firefighters brought the woman to safety through a bedroom window. Her condition has not yet been released.

The fire was marked under control at about 1:56 p.m.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has not been completed.