Several people hurt, 34 displaced in Chesterfield motel fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries and three police officers suffered smoke inhalation during a motel fire in Chesterfield County.

Fire crews were called to the Interstate Inn, along the 2100 block of Indian Hill Road, at about 10:35 p.m. Sunday.

While the fire was contained to just one room, 34 motel residents (including seven children) were forced from the building due to damage related to the fire.

The owners of the motel were helping those people find a new place to live.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS :34 people are now displaced after a motel fire in Chesterfield. Tune in this morning to @CBS6 to find out the details. 📹: Tamara Ingram pic.twitter.com/Ok2jKjWl4P — Gabrielle Harmon (@_GabbyHarmonTV) March 18, 2019