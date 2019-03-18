How fans can buy VCU Rams tickets for March Madness

RICHMOND, Va. – The VCU Rams basketball team is dancing their way to Columbia, South Carolina for the first round of the NCAA tournament – and you can, too.

The Rams will play the University of Central Florida at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, March 22 after 9 p.m., following the conclusion of Duke’s game against N.C. Central or North Dakota State.

There are several ways VCU fans can watch their Rams in person.

The NCAA has made 465 tickets available for VCU’s Athletic Department, according to Evan Nicely, Assistant Director of VCU Athletic Communications. VCU has made tickets available to Ram Athletic Fund members and season ticket holders based on availability.

If tickets remain after the allocation of tickets to Ram Athletic Fund members and season ticket holders, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

Those tickets will be available on at the ticket office or online. Officials say they don’t anticipate any tickets being left because of the limited allocation.

Fans can also purchase their tickets through TicketMaster, StubHub, or the NCAA Ticket Exchange.

When ordering tickets, Rams fans must select tickets for “Session 2” for Friday evening which includes seats to the first game of the session, Duke and the winner of N.C. Central and North Dakota State at 7:10 p.m.

If tickets are sold out and you don’t mind roughing it, there may still be hope. If you are in Columbia, you could try to buy tickets from fans leaving the first game of Session 2.

If you are unable to make the trip, don’t worry, fans can watch their Rams this Friday on CBS 6 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

If VCU gets past UCF they will most likely face top-seeded Duke in the second round.