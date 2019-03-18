Flying Squirrels to transform into Las Ardillas Voladoras for Friday home games

RICHMOND, Va. – When you go to a Richmond Flying Squirrels game on a Friday night this season, you may not recognize the team on the field.

That’s because the Richmond Flying Squirrels will transform into the Las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond for Friday home games during the 2019 season.

The transformation is part of the Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión.

The fan-engagement initiative by the Squirrels aims to build outreach into the Latino and Hispanic communities in the Richmond area and educate, honor, and celebrate the cultures.

“This program will be a game-changer both at and away from The Diamond in many aspects,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “It is congruent with the Squirrels’ philosophy of having FUNN, being DIFFERENT and being IMPACTFUL.”

The Flying Squirrels will don the alternate identity of Ardillas Voladoras for their 11 Friday home games in 2019. The new identity features new green and blue logos and uniforms.

Not only will the players transform their uniforms and identity, so will Nutzy. The beloved mascot will don a Lucha libre uniform for each Friday home game throughout the season.

Copa de la Diversión nights at The Diamond will include Latin and Hispanic entertainment, themed contests, music, and food.

Each Friday home game will feature these promotions:

April 5 – Blue Demon Jr. Appearance

April 19 – Ardillas Voladoras Luchador Mask Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 15 & older

May 3 – Ardillas Voladoras Wrestling Wristband Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 14 & younger

May 17 – Ardillas Voladoras Wrestling Cape Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 14 & younger presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch

June 14 – Jeff Jarrett Legends of Wrestling Appearance

June 28 – Ardillas Voladoras Soccer Scarf Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 21 & older presented by Budweiser

July 5 – Gatorland Appearance

July 19 – Ardillas Voladoras Wrestling Socks Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 15 & older presented by Mountain Dew

August 9 – Konnan Legends of Wrestling Appearance

August 16 – Lucha Nutzy Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 15 & older presented by Mountain Dew

August 30 – Postgame Mini Wrestling

“We look forward to making an impact through this initiative not only on Friday nights at the ballpark but in and around the community seven days and nights a week,” Parney added.

The team is partnering with the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to help build community outreach opportunities and with the Virginia Hispanic Foundation to help develop educational programs for local Latino and Hispanic communities.

Two Lakeside Youth Baseball teams will also play under the Ardillas Voladoras name this spring with caps and jerseys donated by the Flying Squirrels.

A new dual language website has been launched for the Ardillas Voladoras.

The Ardillas Voladoras identity will debut on Friday, April 5 against the Hartford Yard Goats.