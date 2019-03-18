Faison Center presents College 101, a 2-week summer program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time for College 101.

But it's not what you might expect: it's a two-week summer program offered by the Faison Center for individuals with autism who have been accepted to or are thinking of going to college.

The program at the University of Richmond allows students the chance to sample college life and find out how prepared they are, or what they need to work on to be able to go full-time.

It's another step in the complete life cycle of innovations Faison has implemented.

Faison’s vice-president of educational outreach, Dr. Kathy Matthews stopped by CBS-6 Monday to talk about the program.