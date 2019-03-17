Virginia Tech Hokies, Justin Robinson return to NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. — Five college basketball teams from Virginia are dancing in this year’s NCAA tournament, including Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech (24-8, 12-6)

The Virginia Tech Hokies are a #4 seed and will play #13 seed St. Louis Friday in San Jose as part of the East Region.

The Hokies are returning to the NCAA tournament for the third year in a row under head coach Buzz Williams. After first round losses the last two years, Tech is looking to capitalize off a strong season as one of the best teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Let's Dance 💃 We're the No. 4 seed taking on Saint Louis this Friday in the East Region in San Jose The four seed marks our highest in school history 💪#getBETTER | #Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/2VnvdsCxEy — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) March 17, 2019

The Hokies dominated their non-conference schedule winning 11 of 12 games, including key wins over then-ranked Purdue and Washington. During their tough ACC schedule, the Hokies went 12-6 with signature wins over Syracuse and Duke.

The Buzz Williams led club finished the regular season fifth in the ACC, before losing in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament to Florida State.

Virginia Tech is led by second-team All-ACC forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. who averages 14 points per game and third-team All-ACC guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker who averages 16 points per game.

On Sunday, Williams tweeted injured Hokies star Justin Robinson would be available for the tournament. Robinson was injured January 30. The Hokies were 7-5 without him in the lineup.