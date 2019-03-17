UVA earns #1 seed in NCAA Tournament

Suspect arrested 6 months after deadly Southside shooting

March 17, 2019

Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers cuts down the net after winning a game against the Louisville Cardinals to a clinch a share of the ACC regular season title at John Paul Jones Arena on March 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — Five college basketball teams from Virginia are dancing in this year’s NCAA tournament, including Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

University of Virginia (28-3, 16-2)

The Virginia Cavaliers are a #1 seed and will play #16 seed Gardner Webb University in the South Region.

UVA will play Friday in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Cavaliers have rebounded after a disappointing and historic first-round exit from the NCAA tournament last season with a 28-3 record, winning a share of the ACC regular-season title. UVA has been a model of consistency under head coach Tony Bennett and have captured a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in six years.

UVA started the season winning their first 16 games, including finishing their non-conference schedule undefeated.

They suffered their only losses of the season to the Duke Blue Devils and to the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Tournament semi-finals. After a spectacular regular season, Bennett was named ACC Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career and for the second consecutive year.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – JANUARY 15: De’Andre Hunter #12 of the Virginia Cavaliers shoots past Kerry Blackshear Jr. #24 of the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

On the floor, the Cavaliers are loaded with three of the best players in the ACC.

First Team All-ACC guard Kyle Guy is the team’s leading scorer, averaging nearly 16 points per game. First Team All-ACC and ACC Defensive Player of the Year De’Andre Hunter leads the Cavaliers top-ranked scoring defense while averaging 15 points per game. Guard Ty Jerome scores 13 points per game and averages 5 assists as an All-ACC Second Team selection.

