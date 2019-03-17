× UVA earns #1 seed in NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. — Five college basketball teams from Virginia are dancing in this year’s NCAA tournament, including Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

University of Virginia (28-3, 16-2)

The Virginia Cavaliers are a #1 seed and will play #16 seed Gardner Webb University in the South Region.

UVA will play Friday in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Cavaliers have rebounded after a disappointing and historic first-round exit from the NCAA tournament last season with a 28-3 record, winning a share of the ACC regular-season title. UVA has been a model of consistency under head coach Tony Bennett and have captured a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in six years.

UVA started the season winning their first 16 games, including finishing their non-conference schedule undefeated.

They suffered their only losses of the season to the Duke Blue Devils and to the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Tournament semi-finals. After a spectacular regular season, Bennett was named ACC Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career and for the second consecutive year.

On the floor, the Cavaliers are loaded with three of the best players in the ACC.

First Team All-ACC guard Kyle Guy is the team’s leading scorer, averaging nearly 16 points per game. First Team All-ACC and ACC Defensive Player of the Year De’Andre Hunter leads the Cavaliers top-ranked scoring defense while averaging 15 points per game. Guard Ty Jerome scores 13 points per game and averages 5 assists as an All-ACC Second Team selection.