Spring begins this week, but when will it warm back up?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The vernal equinox, the start of astronomical Spring, occurs this Wednesday.

This marks when the direct rays of the sun are over the Equator.

Until then, temperatures will remain below normal. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, and lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Warmer temperatures will return later in the week, with highs around 60° Thursday and closer to 70° Sunday.

This weekend marks only the third dry weekend of the year. Precipitation chances during the coming week are minimal. There will be the chance for a few showers Monday, and a passing shower on Thursday. As of now, it looks like next weekend will be dry.

During Spring, our normal high rises from the lower 60s into the upper 80s by mid-June. Normal lows go from the upper 30s to the mid 60s. During the season, we gain an additional 158 minutes of daylight.

The Spring outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows our area will likely experience above-normal temperatures, and there's a 35% chance of above-normal rainfall.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links