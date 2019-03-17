Man wounded in shooting near Petersburg bank, Crime Insider says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting in Petersburg Sunday night.

Crime Insider sources said the shooting happened near the Wells Fargo bank on Washington Street.

That is where officers found a male shooting victim, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police have not released any additional information, but did say they are working an “active investigation.”

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or on the P3tips App or by going to P3tips.com.