Old Dominion Monarchs dance into NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. — The Old Dominion Monarchs are a #14 seed and will play #3 seed Purdue in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Monarchs will play Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut.

The 26-8 (13-5) Monarchs struggled to open the season, losing three of their first five games.

As the season progressed, so did their play.

ODU claimed their first-ever Conference USA regular-season and tournament titles to reach their first NCAA tournament since 2011.

Among the highlights of their non-conference schedule was a victory at then-No. 25 Syracuse and a win over the A-10 regular season champion VCU Rams.

Their turnaround and success led to head coach Jeff Jones being named the Gene Bartow Coach of the Year (C-USA Coach of the Year). ODU also had one of the best defenses in the country, ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense.

On the floor, ODU is led by senior guard and Conference USA Player of the Year B.J. Stith. Stith picked up the top individual honor after averaging more than 17 points per game along with 7 rebounds.