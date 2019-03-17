Man shot during fight outside Richmond diner on St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting near a Richmond restaurant on St. Patrick's Day.

Richmond Police officials said officers received several calls about men fighting outside the 3rd Street Diner on East Main Street just after 6:35 a.m.

Police arrived and found a man who appeared to have been shot in the back.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital.

"Detectives are on scene conducting an investigation," Lt. Robert C. Marland said.

So far detectives haven't announced any arrests.

