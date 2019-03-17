Here’s who Liberty University will play in the 2019 NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. — The Liberty University men’s basketball team is a #12 seed and will play #5 seed Mississippi State in East Region. The Flames will play Friday in San Jose, California.

Get your dancing shoes on @LibertyMBB! The Flames draw Mississippi State out of the SEC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament! #ASUNMBB #RiseWithUs #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ghLzTFoY7j — #ASUNMBB🏀 (@ASUNMBB) March 17, 2019

Liberty thrived during their first season in the Atlantic Sun Conference, winning 14 of 16 conference games. The team also tied a school record with 28 wins this season, with an impressive 16-1 record at the Vines Center in Lynchburg.

The Flames earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament after beating top-seed and defending champion Lipscomb University in the ASUN Championship game last week.

This is the Flames fourth ever tournament appearance and first since 2013.

They are led by junior forward Scottie James who averages 13 points and nearly 9 rebounds a game and senior guard Lovell Cabbil Jr. who averages 11 points per game.