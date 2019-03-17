Marshals capture suspect 6 months after deadly Southside shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A suspect has been arrested more than six months after a man was found fatally wounded on Richmond's Southside.

Chelsea Rarrick with Richmond Police said 42-year-old James A. Murrow, of the 1700 block of Maury Street, was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Norbert D. Laury.

The 30-year-old, of the 1400 block of Treehaven Drive, was found shot when officers were called to the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials said Murrow was captured Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task.

“We want the public to know we never stop following up on leads in homicide investigations,” said Major Crimes Captain James Laino. “I’d like to thank the U.S. Marshals for working with our detectives to arrest Murrow.”

Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804- 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.