Chesterfield Comic-Con honors late Marvel creator Stan Lee

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Scores of comic book fans attended the 7th annual Chesterfield Comic-Con at the Meadowdale Library on Saturday.

This year's event celebrated the life of Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee.

Organizers said the comic book fan base is growing.

"’Black Panther,’ which was the like the biggest movie in the world. And then this week we’ve got “Captain Marvel,’ which is out and is one of the biggest movies. And then you’ve got all those Netflix shows,” Meadowdale Library Branch Manager James Hudson said. “So it’s really everywhere now in pop culture. It used to be something that was maybe for a select few, now it’s really everybody is really enjoying comic books and graphic novels and that culture.”

More than a dozen vendors were there showcasing collectibles, books and art.

Folks also came dressed as their favorite comic book characters.