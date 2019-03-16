Semi crash shuts down I-95 south in Chesterfield

Crash closes I-95 south in Chesterfield
Posted 5:48 pm, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:54PM, March 16, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of I-95 south near the Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County Saturday evening.

“Drivers should use an alternate route until further notice,” VDOT officials warned just before 5:30 p.m.

Traffic was backed up about 2 miles as of 5:30 p.m., but officials noted drivers were able to pass by using the interstate’s right shoulder.

Drivers were cautioned to expect delays.

