Missing 2-year-old girl found dead, wrapped in blanket along rural road

MILWAUKEE -- Officials said they have found the body believed to be that of missing 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, who was the subject of a nationwide Amber Alert, along a road in rural Minnesota.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales detailed on Saturday morning how the child's body was located, WITI reported.

"At approximately 7 p.m. on yesterday's date, an off-duty department of public works employee observed something out of the norm as he was driving home," Morales said. "He called this tip into the local police department. Off of Highway 218 15 miles north of Austin, Minnesota (which is southwest of Rochester) and just off the shoulder was a blanket. Inside that blanket and wrapped in there was the body of a child we believe is that of Noelani."

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office determined Noelani died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Morales said the death of the child did not occur in the last 24 hours.

"This is our job and this closure is not the closure we like to find," Morales said. "It's something we have to come out and do."

An Amber Alert was issued for Noelani on Monday after her mother, Sierra Robinson, was murdered allegedly at the hands of Noelani’s father, Dariaz Higgins.

“The suspect is a cold-blooded killer – and our search to find Noelani has become a game to him,” Morales previously said. “It’s obviously apparent he truly doesn’t care about Noelani.”

Higgins faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors said Higgins is believed to have shot and killed Robinson and wounded another woman.

