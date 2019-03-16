Driver charged in crash that spilled diesel on I-95
Driver charged in Richmond wrong-way, chain-reaction crash

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver has been charged in a wrong-way, chain-reaction crash that shutdown Main Street in Richmond Saturday evening.

Richmond Police official said a car was driving the wrong down the 400 block of E. Main Street when it slammed into a dump truck at 5:30 p.m.

That force of that crash then pushed the dump truck into two parked cars.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to an area hospital with injuries police called not life-threatening.

The wrong-way driver, who was not injured, was charged with reckless driving, according to police.

