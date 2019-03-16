How long cooler weather pattern will stick around
The Hot List: Try these Richmond restaurants this month
🍀Weekend Events: Shamrock The Block, St. Paddy’s Palooza and more

Cooler pattern locks in for a few more days

Posted 10:03 am, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12AM, March 16, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- After highs in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, a cold front has brought back some cooler weather for the weekend.

Temperatures on Sunday will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday.  A disturbance passing on Monday will reinforce the cooler air, keeping highs only in the lower 50s.

These colder temperatures will occur on our last few days of Winter.   Astronomical Spring, the vernal equinox, occurs at 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pattern will shift later in the week, and this will bring back highs in the 60s Thursday through Sunday.

Photo Gallery

Although we will have some cooler-than-normal days and nights, rain chances for the next week are low.  A few spots could see a light shower on Monday, and some isolated showers are possible on Thursday.  Other than that, it will be dry through next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.