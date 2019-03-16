Cooler pattern locks in for a few more days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After highs in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, a cold front has brought back some cooler weather for the weekend.

Temperatures on Sunday will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday. A disturbance passing on Monday will reinforce the cooler air, keeping highs only in the lower 50s.

These colder temperatures will occur on our last few days of Winter. Astronomical Spring, the vernal equinox, occurs at 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pattern will shift later in the week, and this will bring back highs in the 60s Thursday through Sunday.

Although we will have some cooler-than-normal days and nights, rain chances for the next week are low. A few spots could see a light shower on Monday, and some isolated showers are possible on Thursday. Other than that, it will be dry through next weekend.

