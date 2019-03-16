22 arrested in week-long drug raid that seized narcotics cache, $17,000 in cash

Driver charged in crash that spilled diesel on I-95
Posted 6:50 pm, March 16, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. — Twenty-two people were arrested after eight drug raids in Petersburg this week, police officials said on Saturday.

Capt. E. Chambliss with Petersburg Police said the raids netted a host of illegal drugs: THC oil, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Ecsatsy, Heroin, Oxycodone and possible Crystal Meth.

In addition, officers recovered $17,000 in cash, five handguns, a rifle, ammunition, three vehicles and several electronics.

“Petersburg Bureau of Police would like to thank our community partners and assure them that we are committed to removing any illegal narcotics and illegal firearms from the streets of our community,” Chambliss said. “We look forward to this continued partnership.”

Anyone who has a tip about illegal drugs or weapons is urged to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or on the P3tips App or by going to P3tips.com.

