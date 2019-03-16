Driver charged in crash that spilled diesel on I-95
How long cooler weather pattern will stick around
The Hot List: Try these Richmond restaurants this month
🍀Weekend Events: Shamrock The Block, St. Paddy’s Palooza and more

1 wounded after shooting inside Chesterfield apartment

Posted 11:10 pm, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18PM, March 16, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Chesterfield County Saturday afternoon.

Officers said it happened inside a unit at the Ivy Walk Apartments on Burnt Oak Drive just after noon.

One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were called not life-threatening.

Officials said the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

As a result, police said they are not looking for any suspects.

There has been no word yet about any arrests in the case.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.