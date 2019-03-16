1 wounded after shooting inside Chesterfield apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Chesterfield County Saturday afternoon.

Officers said it happened inside a unit at the Ivy Walk Apartments on Burnt Oak Drive just after noon.

One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were called not life-threatening.

Officials said the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

As a result, police said they are not looking for any suspects.

There has been no word yet about any arrests in the case.

This is a developing story