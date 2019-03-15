Scattered severe storms possible Friday
VCU Rams lose game after losing leading scorer Marcus Evans to injury

Posted 1:55 pm, March 15, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:26PM, March 15, 2019

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The top-seeded VCU Rams lost in the quarterfinals of the A-10 Tournament 75-70 to eighth-seeded Rhode Island.

VCU leading scorer Marcus Evans went down in the first half with a left knee injury.

The injury occurred when Evans went down hard after attempting a layup.

Evans was on the floor clutching his left knee before being helped off the floor and taken to the locker room.

He was not able to put weight on his left leg.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 15: Marcus Evans #2 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams is injured against the Rhode Island Rams during their Atlantic 10 basketball tournament quarterfinal game at Barclays Center on March 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte reported that Evans sustained a hyperextension of his left knee. There appears to be no other apparent damage, according to VCU athletics.

Evans returned to the Rams bench with crutches in the second half of the game. He did not return to the game.

VCU will await Selection Sunday to see where the team is seeded in the NCAA Tournament.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

