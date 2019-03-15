Top seeded UVA knocked out by #4 Florida St. in ACC Semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Charlotte, NC - In January, the Virginia Cavaliers beat Florida State by 13 but the game wasn't as close as what the score indicated.

"We had a lot of issues in that particular game," said Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton. "Phil Cofer hadn't practiced, he had come back from injury, he was trying to get his health back and didn't practice."

The Seminoles didn't forget that loss and they responded by holding UVA to just 5-24 shooting from the 3-point line to upset the top seeded Cavaliers 69-59.

Final in the #ACCTourney Semifinals: @FSUHoops defeats @UVAMensHoops 69-59. There will be a new champ crowned in Charlotte this season. #UVA should still get a #1 seed in the #NCAA tournament.@CBS6 — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) March 16, 2019

"Florida State played well," UVA Head Coach Tony Bennett stated. "They defended well, they were sound and tonight they were the tougher team."

In the regular season meeting, the Cavaliers held FSU to 34% shooting for the game and no player scored more than nine points. Fast forward to the rematch and the Seminoles shot 56.5% for the game and outrebounded UVA 36-20.

"They were the tougher team," UVA guard Kyle Guy mentioned after the game. "They got to the paint a lot and that bothers us and it's very repetitive. But we'll watch the tape and we'll be better from it."

David Nichols is putting on a show for @FSUHoops, who are on an 11-1 run and lead @UVAMensHoops 60-49 7:32 left in the game. @CBS6 — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) March 16, 2019

Florida State becomes the first team other than Duke to hand UVA a loss this season and snapped the Cavs' nine game winning streak.

Virginia will now await whether they will be a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.